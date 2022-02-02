HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Trading 18.1% Higher

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) was up 18.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.88 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 1,739,512 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,001,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Several research analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on HEXO to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 target price on shares of HEXO in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC dropped their target price on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$0.80 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.35.

Get HEXO alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of C$302.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.52.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.