Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.56% of Hexcel worth $28,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 624.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 284.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the second quarter worth $18,812,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 20.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after purchasing an additional 226,039 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.58 on Wednesday. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.01 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

