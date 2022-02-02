Hexcel Co. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hexcel in a report released on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hexcel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Hexcel had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $53.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 282.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HXL. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $357,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hexcel by 624.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,089,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,982,000 after purchasing an additional 939,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hexcel by 284.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 657,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,015,000 after purchasing an additional 486,509 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Hexcel by 284.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 361,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after purchasing an additional 267,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.