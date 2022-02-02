Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 24.1% in January

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a decrease of 24.1% from the December 31st total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Heritage Global stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,833. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.00. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Heritage Global had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Ross Dove purchased 30,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,042.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Hexner purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 180,374 shares of company stock valued at $297,325 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 12,213 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 26.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

