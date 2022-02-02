Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.47% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of targeted therapies for liver disease arising from non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and chronic hepatitis virus infection. The Company’s lead drug candidate CRV431, reduces liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental models of NASH. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as ContraVir Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in Edison, New Jersey. “

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEPA opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.40. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,642 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 25,346 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapy for treatment of chronic liver diseases. It focuses on the development of its product candidate CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that targets biochemical pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hepion Pharmaceuticals (HEPA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.