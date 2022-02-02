Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $75.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.70 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a research report on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

