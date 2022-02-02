Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Down 28.9% in January

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,100 shares, a decrease of 28.9% from the December 31st total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,531,000. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 229.6% in the third quarter. Dymon Asia Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 2,360,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,566 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 42.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,118,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after acquiring an additional 635,733 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 9.3% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,237,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,218,000 after acquiring an additional 105,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,256,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HCIC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,956. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

