Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($94.38) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €87.00 ($97.75) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €86.31 ($96.98).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €71.76 ($80.63) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €73.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €78.65. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

