Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Issues Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05, RTT News reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

NYSE HP opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.14.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total value of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 26,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

