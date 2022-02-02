Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.

HTLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 7,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth approximately $333,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 102.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 20.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 59,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.