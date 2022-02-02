Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 30.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS.
HTLF traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 7,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,409. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.60%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTLF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.
