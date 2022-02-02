Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 364.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,633 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Bbva USA grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $30.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 159.85 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

