Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.35

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.35 and last traded at C$7.29, with a volume of 312575 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$7.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.67.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$50.12 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

