Head to Head Survey: Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) vs. Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Shimano (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) and Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Shimano shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Shimano pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Bank of Communications pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. Shimano pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Communications pays out 24.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Shimano and Bank of Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shimano $3.54 billion 5.84 $596.65 million $0.89 25.29 Bank of Communications $60.64 billion N/A $11.34 billion $4.37 3.69

Bank of Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Shimano. Bank of Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shimano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Shimano has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Communications has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Shimano and Bank of Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shimano 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Communications 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

This table compares Shimano and Bank of Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shimano 18.27% 16.34% 14.65% Bank of Communications 21.17% 10.59% 0.82%

Summary

Bank of Communications beats Shimano on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shimano

Shimano, Inc. engages in the development, production and distribution of bicycle components, fishing tackle, and rowing equipments. It operates through the following segments: Bicycle Components, Fishing Tackle, and Others. The Bicycle Components segment manufactures and sells derailleur gears, brakes, wheel and other related products. The Fishing Tackle segment includes reels, rods, and fishing gears. The Others segment comprises of cold-forged products and rowing equipment. The company was founded by Shozaburo Shimano in February 1921 and is headquartered in Sakai, Japan.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services. It also provides corporate banking products and services, such as corporate time and demand structured deposits; cash management services, such as accounts receivable/accounts payable management, account management, liquidity management, and investment and financing management; financing, settlement, and risk management services; financing services; syndicated loans; overdrafts; investment banking services; offshore banking services, including forex deposit and loan, inter-bank loan, international settlement, forex trading and guarantee, business advisory, and other services; and precious metal leasing and commodity trading services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising corporate foreign exchange wealth management, import and export settlement, document settlement, remittance and bill, trade finance, and offshore banking services. Further, it provides treasury, asset management, trustee, insurance, financial leasing, debt-to-equity swap, and other financial services; trust investment, fund management, securities dealing and brokerage, and reinsurance services; and e-banking services. It has 245 branches and 3,025 banking outlets in Mainland China; 22 overseas branches and 68 overseas banking outlets, as well as representative offices in 17 countries. Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

