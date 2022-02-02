Head-To-Head Contrast: Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Affinity Bancshares (NASDAQ:AFBI) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Heritage Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Affinity Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Affinity Bancshares and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Affinity Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Heritage Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affinity Bancshares $32.79 million 3.25 $3.09 million N/A N/A Heritage Financial $247.45 million 3.48 $98.04 million $2.73 8.98

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Affinity Bancshares.

Risk & Volatility

Affinity Bancshares has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Affinity Bancshares and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affinity Bancshares 21.51% 7.10% 0.95% Heritage Financial 39.62% 11.58% 1.36%

Summary

Heritage Financial beats Affinity Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Affinity Bancshares

Affinity Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Affinity Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land, and consumer loans. In addition, the company invests in U.S. treasury securities; securities issued by the U.S. government and its agencies, or government sponsored enterprises, including mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage obligations; corporate and municipal bonds; certificates of deposit in other financial institutions; and federal and money market funds. It operates a main and branch office in Covington, Georgia; a branch office in Atlanta, Georgia; and a commercial loan production office in Alpharetta, Georgia; as well as an out of an office in Monroe, Georgia. The company was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Covington, Georgia.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public. It also offers real estate construction and land development loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in August 1997 and is headquartered in Olympia, WA.

