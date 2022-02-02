Head to Head Analysis: Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) vs. Kyndryl (NYSE:KD)

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) and Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.9% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Marathon Digital and Kyndryl’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Digital $4.36 million 589.19 -$10.45 million ($0.54) -46.35 Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kyndryl has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Digital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Marathon Digital and Kyndryl, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Digital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Kyndryl 0 1 0 0 2.00

Marathon Digital currently has a consensus price target of $55.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.74%. Kyndryl has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.50%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than Kyndryl.

Profitability

This table compares Marathon Digital and Kyndryl’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Digital -57.03% 14.02% 13.94% Kyndryl N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Marathon Digital beats Kyndryl on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. operates as a holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides applications, data, AI, cloud, core enterprise, digital workplace, security and other related services. Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is based in New York, United States.

