Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $19.37

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.37 and last traded at $19.37, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Hays alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22.

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sector. It specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, information technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office professionals, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Hays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.