Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Shares Bought by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 1.10% of Hawthorn Bancshares worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWBK. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $2,137,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 164,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 40,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. 32.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.89 and a 52-week high of $26.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 27.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Profile

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

