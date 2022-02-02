Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $39.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE HOG opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $31.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 379,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,376,000 after acquiring an additional 34,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 294,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,487,000 after buying an additional 11,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

