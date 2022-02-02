Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock to C$76.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hardwoods Distribution traded as high as C$49.58 and last traded at C$49.19, with a volume of 18805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$43.73.

HDI has been the topic of several other reports. Cormark lowered their target price on Hardwoods Distribution from C$65.00 to C$63.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$60.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$63.57.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.84 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.12.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.71 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$471.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$568.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 5.1799999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. Hardwoods Distribution’s payout ratio is currently 6.66%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

