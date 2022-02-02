HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 145,847 shares.The stock last traded at $14.03 and had previously closed at $14.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 120,709.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 13,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HarborOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:HONE)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.