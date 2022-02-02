Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,930 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 35.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.8% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 495.2% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 34.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.88.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $16.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Further Reading: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.