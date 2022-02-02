Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. Hamilton Lane’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share.

HLNE stock opened at $91.01 on Wednesday. Hamilton Lane has a 52 week low of $77.07 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 413.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 539.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.