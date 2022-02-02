Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.51 Million

Equities analysts expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to post $118.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.39 million and the highest is $118.63 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full-year sales of $364.64 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $353.12 million, with estimates ranging from $323.35 million to $382.89 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.76. Grindrod Shipping has a 52 week low of $4.77 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.94%.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

