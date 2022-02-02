Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $22.39, but opened at $23.46. Griffon shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 943 shares traded.

The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.00 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

Get Griffon alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Griffon’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Griffon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Griffon by 19.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Griffon by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Griffon by 11.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,559 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.14. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.82.

Griffon Company Profile (NYSE:GFF)

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.