Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Announces Earnings Results

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.00 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Griffon’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of GFF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.24. 416,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,304. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.57. Griffon has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $29.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.32%.

In other news, Director Louis J. Grabowsky bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $151,217.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Griffon by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 703,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Griffon by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Griffon by 4.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,276 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Griffon in the third quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Griffon from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. It operates through the Consumer and Professional Products and Home and Building Products segments.

