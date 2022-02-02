Greenleaf Trust Raises Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at $217,011,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after acquiring an additional 724,435 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,867,741 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $589,952,000 after acquiring an additional 458,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.65.

Shares of NXPI opened at $208.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $164.19 and a one year high of $239.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.74.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

