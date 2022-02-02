Greenleaf Trust Purchases 107 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Garmin were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Garmin by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,312 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Garmin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Garmin by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after purchasing an additional 28,664 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Garmin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 62.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRMN opened at $125.36 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $117.67 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average is $149.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

