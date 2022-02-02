Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after buying an additional 65,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,719,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $899,127,000 after buying an additional 369,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SBA Communications by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,649,000 after buying an additional 59,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in SBA Communications by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,401,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,590,000 after buying an additional 187,519 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in SBA Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,222,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,520,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 1,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.93, for a total transaction of $397,765.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock valued at $2,954,776. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $347.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $359.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $373.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $376.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $407.00 to $384.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $322.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $350.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.01. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.