Greenleaf Trust Acquires Shares of 2,231 Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RPG opened at $184.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.09. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $149.33 and a 52 week high of $223.10.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

