Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Dot were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 23.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

In related news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 6,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total transaction of $279,470.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $25,607,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 677,276 shares of company stock valued at $25,921,520. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GDOT stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.93 and a beta of 0.90. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $339.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.27 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

