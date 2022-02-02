Gores Holdings VII (NASDAQ:GSEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.71

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 11110 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the third quarter worth $3,608,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 633,776 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP lifted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 6,154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Credit LP now owns 997,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,821,000 after buying an additional 981,160 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,676,000 after purchasing an additional 479,923 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Gores Holdings VII by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 692,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VII Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSEV)

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.