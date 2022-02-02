Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 978,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,263 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $32,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DXC opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.38. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

