Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 134,698 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 897,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 134,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $32,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 793.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 11.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 632.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 12,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $527,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,865 shares of company stock worth $11,959,226 over the last ninety days. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

RPRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

