Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 110,188 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,174,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 110,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $29,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,301,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,634,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,661,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,463,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $861.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.72. Heritage Financial Co. has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

