Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $30.44 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $30,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,677,000 after acquiring an additional 17,535 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 255,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 174,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after buying an additional 15,322 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $5,984,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

