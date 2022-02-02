Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 418,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $31,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 264,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the second quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,007.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 110,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in ManTech International during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair cut ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManTech International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

MANT opened at $70.61 on Wednesday. ManTech International Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.08.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $637.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.05 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ManTech International Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.