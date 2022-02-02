Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 406,696 Shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 77.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 929,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 406,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $30,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HFC. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,538 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,501,000 after purchasing an additional 993,715 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in HollyFrontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,592,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 143.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 998,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,853,000 after purchasing an additional 587,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HFC. Cowen boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE HFC opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.87. HollyFrontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

