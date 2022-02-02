Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 311,945 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,872,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,945 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $29,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 557.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 99,068 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.7% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 38,254 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 371.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 28,257 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marten Transport during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $18.64.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

MRTN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

