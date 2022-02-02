GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlobalFoundries Inc. is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc. is based in MALTA, N.Y. “

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.28.

Shares of GFS traded up $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,581,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,452. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.93. GlobalFoundries has a twelve month low of $43.59 and a twelve month high of $73.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.79.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. As a group, analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GlobalFoundries during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $1,453,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $3,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in GlobalFoundries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

About GlobalFoundries

GlobalFoundries Inc is a semiconductor manufacturer. It delivers feature-rich solutions which enable its customers to develop innovative products for pervasive chips. GlobalFoundries Inc is based in MALTA, N.Y.

See Also: Fiduciary

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlobalFoundries (GFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.