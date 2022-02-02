Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 43,914 shares.The stock last traded at $4.18 and had previously closed at $4.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. The stock has a market cap of $508.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The medical research company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $48.68 million during the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 41.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Company Profile (NYSE:CO)

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

