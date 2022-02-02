Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 114,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 729% from the previous session’s volume of 13,787 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 57,579 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,591,000 after acquiring an additional 104,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA bought a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter worth $831,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

