Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 114,233 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 729% from the previous session’s volume of 13,787 shares.The stock last traded at $5.88 and had previously closed at $5.96.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in shares of Global Blue Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $831,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 106.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blue Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, governments, and travelers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS) and Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country.

