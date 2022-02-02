GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 29.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,209,189 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,512,490,000 after purchasing an additional 261,944 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,676,745 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $902,988,000 after buying an additional 2,787,034 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,061,321 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,822,000 after buying an additional 298,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NYSE:GSK opened at $45.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

