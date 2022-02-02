Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.73 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Gilead Sciences has raised its dividend by 24.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Gilead Sciences has a payout ratio of 40.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

GILD opened at $68.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $61.39 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

