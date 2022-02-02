Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DNAD. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000.

DNAD stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.83.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target business operating in the biotechnology industry and within the immunology subsector.

