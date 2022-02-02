Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Sells 15,000 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,985,000 after buying an additional 565,430 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after buying an additional 447,433 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,815.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,169,000 after buying an additional 376,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.56.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.74. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

