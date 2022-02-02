Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Has $3.91 Million Stock Position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 700.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $209,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

ALGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.00.

NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $180.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.37.

Allegiant Travel Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.