Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 85,000 Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,324,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,547,000. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,810,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,091,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz acquired 214,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $4,807,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.44 per share, with a total value of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232 over the last ninety days.

Several research analysts recently commented on SGHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $14.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Sight Sciences Inc has a one year low of $13.02 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sight Sciences Inc will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

