GET Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $23.41 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. Over the last week, GET Protocol has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One GET Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00005449 BTC on major exchanges. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $23.41 million and approximately $109,748.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004195 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00043672 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00117516 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

