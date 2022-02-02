German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.73, Yahoo Finance reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 36.61%.

GABC stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.31%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 8.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 96.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in German American Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.89% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

